Four, including three of family, killed as truck hits car in Karnal
Four people, including three of a family, were killed when a truck hit their car near Salwan village on Assandh-Karnal road, police said on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Jitender Singh, of Delhi, his brothers-in-law Guatam Singh, of Panipat, and Sahib Jeet Singh, of Amritsar in Punjab, and Gautam’s friend Harmit Singh, of Panipat, all in their late 20s.
The family told police that Jitender got married in March this year and they were returning after attending a family function in Assandh, Karnal.
Police said the accident took place at around 10am on Sunday as a truck hit their car when they were heading towards Panipat. Two of them died on the spot.
They were rushed to hospital but the two also succumbed to their injuries during treatment. A police team reached the spot and started investigation. The truck was impounded.
Salwan police post in-charge Deepchand said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an FIR has been registered against the unknown truck driver under Sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Akhilesh targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the state government the removal of Uttar Pradesh director general of police Mukul Goel, saying it would lower the morale of the state's police. DS Chauhan was appointed the acting DGP of the state. A 1987-batch IPS officer, Mukul Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year.
BJP MP opposes Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit
Reiterating Singh, who was in Ayodhya to inaugurate a private hospital's opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said Thackeray won't be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past. BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh has extended support to Raj Thackeray.
BMC to refurbish 200 BEST bus stops
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to refurbish newly-engineered bus shelters at 200 different locations across the city. The ₹9-crore project is part of the BMC's ambitious Tactical Urbanism initiative under which the civic body has aimed to improve the public spaces in Mumbai. Senior officials said that these shelters will use lesser space than the conventional metallic bus stops of the BEST and will be visually attractive as well.
Outsourced staff in Prayagraj govt hospitals working await payment
Honoraria of hundreds of outsourced employees working in government hospitals of Prayagraj have been pending for five months now. In various government-run hospitals, including Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehru and Dufferin hospitals, a large number of regular posts of paramedical staff, lab technicians etc were lying vacant for a long time due to lack of permanent appointments. Employees were hired through different agencies.
HC relief for Andheri (east) hospital, owner of land restrained from creating third party rights
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained a trust at Andheri (east) from selling off its property worth ₹450 crore while a suit filed by a hospital trust is pending before the HC. The hospital trust had entered into an agreement with the owner trust in 2018 to buy the approximate 22 acres of land, owned by the latter and had paid ₹143.5 crore towards the entire amount.
