Four, including three of family, killed as truck hits car in Karnal

Four people, including three of a family, were killed when a truck hit their car near Salwan village on Assandh-Karnal road, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Jitender Singh, of Delhi, his brothers-in-law Guatam Singh, of Panipat, and Sahib Jeet Singh, of Amritsar in Punjab, and Gautam’s friend Harmit Singh, of Panipat, all in their late 20s.

The family told police that Jitender got married in March this year and they were returning after attending a family function in Assandh, Karnal.

Police said the accident took place at around 10am on Sunday as a truck hit their car when they were heading towards Panipat. Two of them died on the spot.

They were rushed to hospital but the two also succumbed to their injuries during treatment. A police team reached the spot and started investigation. The truck was impounded.

Salwan police post in-charge Deepchand said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an FIR has been registered against the unknown truck driver under Sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).