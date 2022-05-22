Four IPS officers reshuffled in HP
Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday reshuffled four Indian Police Services officers. SP Singh, ADGP (state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau), has been posted as ADGP (CID), while 1996-batch IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi on her return from central deputation will be posted as ADGP (state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau) and would also hold the charge of the ADGP (prisons). PD Prasad, a 2003-batch IPS officer, has been posted as inspector general of southern range in superannuation of Himanshu Mishra. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, has been posted as the IG CID (intelligence).
10 injured in road mishap in Ramban
At least 10 passengers, including two women and a girl, were injured in a road accident in Ramban on Saturday when their taxi collided with an oil tanker at Parnote. The injured persons were shifted to district hospital in Ramban.
HP: Medical professionals seek uniform curriculum
Over 500 medical professionals and technologists from different parts of the country stressed upon uniform curriculum and qualifications for the selection of healthcare technologists. Taking part in a conference in Shimla, they advocated for the need to implement national commission for Allied health Service Act. HP principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda said allied health professionals play an important role and the state government would be soon implementing the same.
-
Vaishno Devi shrine’s head priest dies at 85
The head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Pandit Amir Chand, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday morning, officials said. Pandit Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago. “The mortal remains of the priest were consigned to flames at Banganga later in the day,” said a police officer.
-
No one will be allowed to create disturbances in J&K: LG
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT. Sinha administered the 'Anti-Terrorism Pledge' to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day. “I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” he said.
-
Tourism boom in J&K due to scorching heat, not any better situation here: Azad
Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the current tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the rising temperature in the rest of the country and not because of any improved situation in the UT. Azad made the assertion, reiterating his stand on the Delimitation Commission report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”. He is scheduled to return to Srinagar on Sunday.
-
Tangdhar infiltrator was carrying drugs: Army
The army on Saturday said that the infiltrator killed on the LoC in Tangdhar was carrying drugs and his accomplice managed to flee towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday.
-
Seeking relocation, migrant Kashmiri Pandit staffers stage protest in Srinagar
Seeking relocation outside the Valley, people belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar on Saturday. Since the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat, inside the tehsil office in Budgam's Chadoora on May 12, migrant Pandit staffers have been agitating across Kashmir at their transit locations. The protesters, many among whom were women, said they didn't feel safe in Kashmir any more, especially after the killing of Bhat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics