Four IPS officers reshuffled in HP

Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday reshuffled four Indian Police Services officers. SP Singh, ADGP (state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau), has been posted as ADGP (CID), while 1996-batch IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi on her return from central deputation will be posted as ADGP (state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau) and would also hold the charge of the ADGP (prisons). PD Prasad, a 2003-batch IPS officer, has been posted as inspector general of southern range in superannuation of Himanshu Mishra. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, has been posted as the IG CID (intelligence).

10 injured in road mishap in Ramban

At least 10 passengers, including two women and a girl, were injured in a road accident in Ramban on Saturday when their taxi collided with an oil tanker at Parnote. The injured persons were shifted to district hospital in Ramban.

HP: Medical professionals seek uniform curriculum

Over 500 medical professionals and technologists from different parts of the country stressed upon uniform curriculum and qualifications for the selection of healthcare technologists. Taking part in a conference in Shimla, they advocated for the need to implement national commission for Allied health Service Act. HP principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda said allied health professionals play an important role and the state government would be soon implementing the same.