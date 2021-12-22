Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four JeM associates held in Awantipora
Four JeM associates held in Awantipora

Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four militant associates in Awantipora.

A police spokesperson said that the four militant associates are linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession.

Police identified the accused as Zubair Gul, Adil Fayaz Ganie, Basit Ali, all residents of Samboora and Shahid Nabi l of Konibal Pampore. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including pistol and hand grenade, were also recovered from their possession,” said the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that during preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested associates were in touch with JeM commanders and involved in transportation of arms and ammunition.

“Besides, they were providing shelter and other logistic support to the active terrorists operating in Samboora and Pampore areas of Awantipora,” the official said.

