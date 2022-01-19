Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four killed, 3 injured as JCB machine falls into gorge in Kullu’s Banjar

Four people, including a woman, were killed and three injured after a JCB machine, engaged in a road clearing operation, plunged into a 300-ft gorge at Grahu of Bajnar subdivision in Kullu district
An injured person being taken to the hospital after a JCB machine falls into a deep gorge, at Banjar, in Kullu on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Four people, including a woman, were killed and three injured after a JCB machine, engaged in a road clearing operation, plunged into a 300-ft gorge at Grahu of Bajnar subdivision in Kullu district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Pyar Dasi, 55, Dave Ram, 56, Bheme Ram, 37, all residents of nearby villages who worked as labourers. The fourth victim has been identified as Hem Raj, 28, the JCB operator.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Chand Sharma said the rescue teams were rushed to the spot immediately after the information was received.

He said there was a total of seven occupants on the JCB machine which was on its way to open a blocked road. He said three injured have been admitted to Banjar Hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

