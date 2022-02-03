Four killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Nihri in Mandi district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Budhi Singh, 33, Hem Raj, 37, Kushal Singh, 37, of Paneri village, and Yadav, 33, of Gehra village of Sundernagar.

Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Local residents rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the four car occupants, but they succumbed to injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered.