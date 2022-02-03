Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district
Four killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Nihri in Mandi district on Wednesday night
The four occupants of the car belonged to Gehra village of Sundernagar in Mandi district. (Representative photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 03:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The deceased were identified as Budhi Singh, 33, Hem Raj, 37, Kushal Singh, 37, of Paneri village, and Yadav, 33, of Gehra village of Sundernagar.

Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Local residents rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the four car occupants, but they succumbed to injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered.

