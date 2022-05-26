Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district

Published on May 26, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday.

Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the victims were returning from Pandoh when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.

Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and Saran Das, 23, all natives of Balichowki area.

Local residents rushed to the spot but found all four victims had died on the spot.

The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy. A case was registered.

