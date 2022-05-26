Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district
Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday.
Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the victims were returning from Pandoh when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.
Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and Saran Das, 23, all natives of Balichowki area.
Local residents rushed to the spot but found all four victims had died on the spot.
The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy. A case was registered.
Sunjuwan terror attack: NIA arrests key Jaish operative
The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the April 22 terror attack case in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station, which had left a CISF ASI and two Jaish suicide attackers dead in a six-hour-long gun battle. The key accused has been identified as a Jaish operative Abid Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam in Pulwama district. Further investigation into the case continues.
My pillar of support is gone, says slain Kashmiri actor Amreen Bhat’s father
Hushroo village, Budgam : Like the two columns supporting the front of their two-storey modest house deep inside the Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir, Amreen Bhat was the main pillar of support for the Bhat family, her ailing father and her elder sister's family. Amreen, in her 30s, was killed when two strangers, one with a hidden pistol, entered their courtyard and asked her 10-year-old nephew to call her Massi (aunt).
3 LeT terrorists, porter killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
The security forces on Thursday killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara district's Jumgund area. One Army's porter namely Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, got injured in the encounter. In the last 24 hours, the forces have killed six militants, including three Pakistani nationals, in separate encounters in north Kashmir. Jumgund village is close to LoC in Kupwara and is considered a traditional infiltration route from PoK into Kashmir valley.
National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand's former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said. Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress.
Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10. Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening. He runs several educational institutions.
