Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district

Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday.

Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the victims were returning from Pandoh when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.

Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and Saran Das, 23, all natives of Balichowki area.

Local residents rushed to the spot but found all four victims had died on the spot.

The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy. A case was registered.