Four men held for pharma firm employee’s murder in Pinjore

Four men have been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old pharma firm employee, whose body was found bundled in a sack and recovered from a drain in Pinjore on February 3.

The victim, identified as Abhinav Chandel, had done postgraduation in biotechnology and worked as a junior officer with Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd in Baddi. He was missing since January 30, and his body was found in a drain at Ratpur Colony in Pinjore four days later.

The suspects have been identified as Bharat Mittal, alias Vicky, of Pinjore; Rakesh Kumar of Ratpur Colony in Pinjore; Amardeep, alias Amar, of Manakpur Devi Lal Colony in Pinjore; and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jas, of Nabha. They were produced in court, which sent them to three-day police remand for further interrogation.

While Jaspreet owns a dairy, Bharat drives an auto-rickshaw, Rakesh works as a helper and Amardeep is a delivery boy. According to police, the victim had met Jaspreet and Bharat on a social networking app.

The victim’s family belongs to Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. His father Ashok Kumar in his complaint had told police: “On January 18, Abhinav told me over the phone that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had isolated himself in his room in Baddi. On January 30, he left for Pinjore to get tested again. The next day, I got a call from his company that he had not returned to work.”

Thereon, the family tried to call Abhinav several times, but his mobile phone was switched off. The father visited Baddi on February 3 to look for Abhinav, but found his room locked. His landlord informed him that he hadn’t come home since January 30. Ashok filed a missing person’s complaint and left for Pinjore to look for his son, when he got information that a body was found in a sack in a drain near Ratpur Colony.

On reaching the spot, Ashok identified the deceased as his son. As there were injury marks on the victim’s face, police registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. The victim is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

“All men had met each other on social networking app Grindr. On January 29, Jaspreet came to meet Bharat, and they along with Amardeep and Rakesh stayed in a hotel on the Kalka road. The next day, Abhinav also joined them. They took drugs and had some argument, following which the four killed Abhinav and dumped his body,” said inspector Aman Sharma of the crime branch, Sector 26, Panchkula.