Four of family among five killed in bike-truck crash in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN: Five people, including four of a family, were killed when a motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a truck on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road near Fatehabad village on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 32, his wife Kamla Rani, 30, their daughter Shagun, 9, and son Arman, 7, of Barindpur village in Kapurthala district, and the couple’s relative Rajbir Kaur, 40, of Goindwal Sahib.

Police said the incident took place around 1pm when the victim were on their way from Kapurthala to Fatehabad village. When they reached near Gurdwara Baba Dandeyawala, their motorcycle collided with a truck (HP-69-A-2591) which was coming from the Tarn Taran side. The five on the motorcycle died on the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preetinder Singh and other police officials reached the spot and started investigation. The bodies were sent to the Tarn Taran civil hospital for post-mortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have detained the truck driver, Anurag Singh, of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.