Four of family found dead in railway quarters in Mullanpur Dakha
chandigarh news

Four of family found dead in railway quarters in Mullanpur Dakha

Mullanpur Dakha police officials say asphyxia seems to be the cause of death of the four family members, but they are waiting for the post-mortem report for clarity;
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Jatinderjit Singh said family members found the bodies of the four persons on Tuesday morning around 7 and alerted the police (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four members of a family were found dead in a room in the railway quarters in Mullanpur Dakha of Ludhiana on Tuesday morning.

Police officials say asphyxia seems to be the cause of death, but they are waiting for post-mortem report for clarity.

The victims have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 56, employed as a railway gangman, his son Jagdeep Singh, 28, daughter-in-law Jyoti, 26, and granddaughter Jot, 2. Jyoti was seven months pregnant.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Jatinderjit Singh said family members found the bodies on Tuesday morning around 7 and alerted the police.

“There were no signs of struggle or visible injury marks on the bodies. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem,” said the DSP.

He added, “Though the rooms were not bolted from inside, it was tightly closed and had no ventilation. It is suspected that all four have died due to asphyxia in their sleep. We have also taken samples of food which they consumed for dinner.”

Kulwant Singh, Sukhdev Singh’s elder son, said his father had organised a path (prayer meeting) of Sukhmani Sahib on Monday and invited some relatives. While some of the relatives left on Monday itself, his sister Reena and her husband Soma Singh stayed over for the night.

Kulwant added that his mother Balbir Kaur, Reena and Soma Singh were sleeping in the adjoining room and discovered the bodies in the morning.

Meanwhile, Balbir Kaur, who was in an inconsolable state, said the family had organised the prayer meeting for the well-being of Jyoti and her baby, and never thought it would end up in such a tragedy.

