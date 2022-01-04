Four of family from Muktsar killed as car rams into tractor-trailer in Tarn Taran

Four members of a family from Muktsar district were killed on Monday morning as a car rammed into a tractor-trailer on the National Highway -54 near Naushehra Pannuan, 12 km from the district.

Those who died on the spot were identified as Chanan Singh (65), his wife Davinder Kaur (61) and nephew Ajaypal Singh (25), while his daughter-in-law Gagandeep Kaur succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Gagandeep’s husband Amolakdeep Singh is under treatment in a hospital.

The police said the deceased belonged to Mal Katora village of Muktsar district. They were on their way to Amritsar to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Sahib at Chabhal and then Golden Temple in Amritsar. Near Naushehra Pannuan, they were moving behind a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer suddenly applied brakes due to which the car rammed into the trolley.

The collision was so strong that the car was totally damaged, said Sarhali SHO inspector Kulwant Singh. The driver fled from the spot. The SHO said the accused has been identified and the search is on to arrest him. The police registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

