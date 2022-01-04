Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four of family from Muktsar killed as car rams into tractor-trailer in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

Four of family from Muktsar killed as car rams into tractor-trailer in Tarn Taran

Four members of a family from Muktsar district were killed on Monday morning as a car rammed into a tractor-trailer on the National Highway -54 near Naushehra Pannuan, 12 km from Tarn Taran
A car rammed into a tractor-trailer on the National Highway -54 near Naushehra Pannuan, 12 km from Tarn Taran on Monday. Four members of a family from Muktsar were killed in the mishap. (HT Photo)
A car rammed into a tractor-trailer on the National Highway -54 near Naushehra Pannuan, 12 km from Tarn Taran on Monday. Four members of a family from Muktsar were killed in the mishap. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Four members of a family from Muktsar district were killed on Monday morning as a car rammed into a tractor-trailer on the National Highway -54 near Naushehra Pannuan, 12 km from the district.

Those who died on the spot were identified as Chanan Singh (65), his wife Davinder Kaur (61) and nephew Ajaypal Singh (25), while his daughter-in-law Gagandeep Kaur succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Gagandeep’s husband Amolakdeep Singh is under treatment in a hospital.

The police said the deceased belonged to Mal Katora village of Muktsar district. They were on their way to Amritsar to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Sahib at Chabhal and then Golden Temple in Amritsar. Near Naushehra Pannuan, they were moving behind a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer suddenly applied brakes due to which the car rammed into the trolley.

The collision was so strong that the car was totally damaged, said Sarhali SHO inspector Kulwant Singh. The driver fled from the spot. The SHO said the accused has been identified and the search is on to arrest him. The police registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out