Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Shimla

Four people, including three women, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge near Puna in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Thursday evening, police said.

The victims were headed to attend a wedding when tragedy struck near Chadag Puna crusher point on the road linking remote Kashapat to Taklech.

The deceased were identified as Lata Devi, Anjali Devi, Girish and Manorama Devi, all residents of Kashapat and Jogri. The driver, Ashok Kumar, and another passenger, Kuldeep, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. “Primarily, negligent and rash driving caused the accident,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.