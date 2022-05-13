Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Shimla
Four people, including three women, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge near Puna in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Thursday evening, police said.
The victims were headed to attend a wedding when tragedy struck near Chadag Puna crusher point on the road linking remote Kashapat to Taklech.
The deceased were identified as Lata Devi, Anjali Devi, Girish and Manorama Devi, all residents of Kashapat and Jogri. The driver, Ashok Kumar, and another passenger, Kuldeep, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.
A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. “Primarily, negligent and rash driving caused the accident,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.
Patna high court asks DGP to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy on May 16
The Patna high court on Friday directed the director general of police Bihar to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy physically before the court at 10.30am on May 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the Delhi police commissioner to cooperate in the matter. The court said it was never its intention to coerce the petitioner to appear. The number of people taken for a ride by Sahara is huge.
CM Bommai to choose the next Chief Secretary from list of 9 IAS officers
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet presented him with a list of nine senior level IAS officers on Thursday after the cabinet meeting to appoint the next chief secretary, given the incumbent P Ravi Kumar's retirement at the end of the month. A report published in a leading daily said that the government is easing rules and regulations for the victims of caste-based atrocities on grounds of compassion.
Residents allege discrimination in south-east Delhi demolition drive
The Kanchan Kunj area where four illegal buildings were partially or fully demolished by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is part of the Madanpur Khadar area, one of the 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, local residents said on Thursday even as the civic officials said the area has come up illegally on Yamuna floodplains. “Why bulldozers are not demolishing houses in other unauthorised colonies,” he added.
Maha: Firecracker-like object found at Pune railway station
A suspicious object that looked like a firecracker was found on the premises of Pune railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police said. The Pune police's Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad reached the spot and took away the object for examination, an official said. According to an official from the BDDS, three firecracker tubes were tied together with some wire attached to them.
Karnataka BJP leader found dead, police suspects suicide due to illness
In a shocking development, a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward was found hanging from the ceiling of Anatharaju's home on Thursday. He is suspected to have committed suicide as he was upset over his thyroid related issues. Anatharaju, who had contested for the BBMP corporator position in the 2010 election representing the ruling BJP party from the Herohalli ward, died at his home in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru. The BJP leader was 46 years old.
