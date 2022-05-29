Four rob SUV at gunpoint outside Zirakpur’s Metro Mall

Four men robbed a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday evening.

Owned by a Rohtak-based developer, the car was brought to Panchkula by his manager, Amitabh Aggarwal, with a driver for some work.

The driver, Vikas Kumar, told the police that after visiting the Irrigation Bhawan in Panchkula, they were headed back to Rohtak, but the manager took a halt at Metro Mall for shopping. While Aggarwal went inside, he waited with the car, bearing number HR-12AJ-2826.

Meanwhile, around 7.45 pm, a man approached him and asked, whether it was a cab or a private vehicle. Kumar said as he responded that it was not a cab, three more men turned up, two of them wearing face masks and third a turban, and pointed a pistol at his stomach. Threatening to shoot him, they snatched the car key and fled with it.

Kumar informed Aggarwal, who alerted the police. The car also contained ₹2 lakh in cash, some important documents, and Kumar’s wallet and mobile phone, as per the complaint.

After scanning CCTV footage of cameras in the area, police found that the accused were roaming on the nearby VIP Road before executing the carjacking.

Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur, said a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the robbers on the statement of Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar district, Haryana. Further investigation is underway to trace and nab the accused.

Just two days ago, on Wednesday, armed men had attacked a Zirakpur-based realtor and vandalised his car near Hotel Holiday Inn, also on the Chandigarh-Ambala road, severely injuring his head, neck and arms.

Mohali carjackings

April 11, 2022: A Rupnagar resident, who was out for dinner with his family, was critically injured in a firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase 5 market. His Hyundai i20 car was also snatched in the attack, but later found abandoned in Shahimajra village. Two men were arrested in the case

December 8, 2021: A PCS officer’s car was snatched at gunpoint on the Sector 86/87 road while he was returning to his house at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88

November 28: Passers-by caught an armed carjacker, who was trying to flee with a cab snatched on gunpoint on the Kharar-Landran road

October 26: A Chandigarh resident’s car was snatched after he was shot at by two men near the Phase-7 light point

August 12: Four men wielding a gun snatched a Shimla resident’s car near the Dera Bassi flyover

July 6: A Chandigarh University professor was attacked with a sharp weapon and robbed of his car by four men on the Kharar-Landran road.