Four rob SUV at gunpoint outside Zirakpur’s Metro Mall
Four men robbed a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday evening.
Owned by a Rohtak-based developer, the car was brought to Panchkula by his manager, Amitabh Aggarwal, with a driver for some work.
The driver, Vikas Kumar, told the police that after visiting the Irrigation Bhawan in Panchkula, they were headed back to Rohtak, but the manager took a halt at Metro Mall for shopping. While Aggarwal went inside, he waited with the car, bearing number HR-12AJ-2826.
Meanwhile, around 7.45 pm, a man approached him and asked, whether it was a cab or a private vehicle. Kumar said as he responded that it was not a cab, three more men turned up, two of them wearing face masks and third a turban, and pointed a pistol at his stomach. Threatening to shoot him, they snatched the car key and fled with it.
Kumar informed Aggarwal, who alerted the police. The car also contained ₹2 lakh in cash, some important documents, and Kumar’s wallet and mobile phone, as per the complaint.
After scanning CCTV footage of cameras in the area, police found that the accused were roaming on the nearby VIP Road before executing the carjacking.
Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur, said a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the robbers on the statement of Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar district, Haryana. Further investigation is underway to trace and nab the accused.
Just two days ago, on Wednesday, armed men had attacked a Zirakpur-based realtor and vandalised his car near Hotel Holiday Inn, also on the Chandigarh-Ambala road, severely injuring his head, neck and arms.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 29
The tricity on Saturday recorded 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 23 the day before. Chandigarh saw its cases spiking from 15 to 17 in the past 24 hours and Panchkula from one to five, while Mohali logged seven infections, same as on Friday. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 26, 37, 38, 42, 47 and 48, Dadumajra, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Manimajra.
Environment ministry panel lambasts Panchkula MC over garbage dumping on forest land
In Panchkula for an inspection to renew the environmental clearance for use of Jhurriwala forest land for garbage dumping, a central committee came down heavily on the municipal corporation for various environmental violations. Inspecting the forest land for renewal of clearance, a panel member told MC commissioner Dharamveer, “You have not done a good job, boss.”
Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula
A masked intruder stabbed a 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner at The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya's house in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured. The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya, told the police that he was resting in his room on the ground floor in the afternoon, while his grandson and daughter-in-law were upstairs. Hearing his screams, his daughter-in-law and grandson rushed downstairs and took him to Paras Hospital in Sector 22.
Guest column | Camera rolls to reels: Photography through the ages
The word 'photography' conjures up images of smiling faces, beautiful landscapes, and much more. While recording videos have become much more common these days, stills have their charm, at least for me. I remember loading our Kodak cameras with rolls before heading out for special occasions, events and holidays. The photographer had to ensure that nobody had been cut out of the frame. Filters, Snapchat, Photoshop and drones are all the rage these days.
Illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar
The Jalandhar Development Authority on Saturday demolished an illegal colony in Dhadda village under a drive to prevent mushrooming of unauthorised settlements in the district. This is the 10th such colony demolished in the district under the drive this year. Deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator Ghanshyam Thori said that a notice has been issued against the coloniser of the illegal settlement. No one was settled in the colony yet.
