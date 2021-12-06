Fraudulent entries: VB arrests 2 Faridkot RTA officials for graft

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested assistant transport officer (ATO) and junior assistant, then posted at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Faridkot, for allegedly taking lakhs of rupees as bribe to issue vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and heavy motor vehicle driving licenses by making fraudulent backlog entries in the official record in 2018.

The VB probe found that the fraudulent backlog entries in the official record caused a loss to ₹17.22 lakh to the exchequer in 2018.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), vigilance bureau, Faridkot, Raj Kumar Sama said after the probe in three complaints, it has been found that former ATO of Faridkot RTA Gurnam Singh (now posted at Mohali head office) and Amritpal Singh (suspended) took lakhs of rupees as bribe to issue vehicle RCs and HMV driving licenses by fabricating official records.

The probe found that both officials used to take ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 as bribe. A total of 183 heavy vehicle driving licences were issued frequently, the VB probe found. “Besides, they also took bribes for issuing registration numbers of series PB04-V-9801 to 9900 and PB04-Z-9500 to 9900 without taking no-objection certificates (NOC) to 57 vehicles, which were registered in other states. This caused a loss of ₹6.36 lakh for issuing 183 HMV driving licenses and ₹10.85 lakh for issuing registration numbers to 57 vehicles,” according to the VB probe.

A case under Sections 7 and 13-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at VB police station in, Ferozepur.

VB to probe records of 2019, 2020

The VB will probe records of all registration numbers issued in 2019 and 2020, including the records of driving licenses.

DSP Sama said that the VB has only probed the two series mentioned in the complaints. “The initial investigation has pointed towards the possibility of embezzlement of a higher scale, so we will investigate all records of 2019 and 2020,” he added.

Faridkot RTA in centre of controversy

The Faridkot RTA office remained in controversies during the tenure of Hardeep Singh (RTA secretary) from 2017 to 2020.

A magisterial probe was ordered in January 2020. However, the probe report is yet to see light of the day. An official, seeking anonymity said the number of fraudulent backlog entries is much higher than the VB figures.

After the magisterial probe, the Faridkot RTA also conducted a departmental inquiry in February 2020, in which revealed that 4,628 backlog entries of DLs were made between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and 260 of these were suspended for violation of rules. During the same period, 855 backlog entries of RCs were found. Of these, 96 RCs were blacklisted on account of incomplete documentation and non-payment of taxes.

Later, the Sangrur police booked then RTA secretary Hardeep Singh for issuing a fake licence.