Free competitive exam coaching in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

The administration of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar has launched ‘Mission Pragati’ under which youth will be provided with crash course free of cost to clear competitive examinations. Deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the initiative aims to support candidates preparing to crack police, army, Punjab civil services and bank exams while promoting a healthy and productive lifestyle among the youth. Representational image.

“As many as 35 youth have already been enrolled in which they will be given physical and written exam training to fulfill their dreams due to lack of resources or guidance. This programme is not just about exam preparation but also about fostering a culture of fitness, productivity and self-discipline among the youth,” he said.

According to Dhiman, the participants will receive comprehensive guidance, including book access, training materials and detailed information regarding physical parameters essential for these exams.

“Serving officers will also be called to teach the aspirants during the training. The administration will soon have a fully air-conditioned district library at Baradari Bagh with free Wi-Fi, newspaper and new books,” he added.