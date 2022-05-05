Free of cost precautionary dose rolled out by Haryana govt
The Haryana health department on Wednesday rolled out the administration of precautionary dose to fight Covid-19 for the 18-59 age group free of cost at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).
Officials said about 3,500 precautionary doses were administered free of cost at government CVCs for persons in the 18-59 age group on the first day. A total of 22,137 precautionary doses, including for the 60-plus age category were administered on Wednesday.
Additional chief secretary (ACS), health Rajeev Arora said they were granted access to the CoWin portal by the Union health ministry from Wednesday. As per the central government’s regulations, all vaccination data should be recorded in the CoWIN portal.
The ACS said the state government has been allowed to utilise the available stock of Covid vaccine provided by the central government and will reimburse the cost of vaccine used for inoculating the 18-59 age group to the central government.
Failure to deposit the required amount will automatically result in disabling the facility of vaccinating the 18-59 age group beneficiaries with precautionary dose at government CVCs on CoWIN portal, officials said.
The Haryana government had last month announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster or precautionary dose free of cost.
The central government had decided that adults in the 18-59 age group will have to pay for the booster dose. The state government, however, decided that the eligible beneficiaries will get booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.
There are over 1.2 crore beneficiaries falling within the said age group in state. The free booster dose will cost the state government about ₹300 crore, which will be borne from the Covid relief fund.
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state. The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged. Additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won't hold elections.
Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event
The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala. Last week, BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’
Police stepped up security in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19). Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi's Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening.
