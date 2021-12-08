Freezing nights, sunny days in Kashmir; Srinagar receives rains, snow in Gulmarg

All the weather stations in Kashmir recorded zero or sub-zero temperatures during the night while the sun was shining during the day on Tuesday.

For the second night in a row, the snow resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -7°C, the coldest place in the Valley this season so far.

In south Kashmir, the mercury dipped to -4.8°C at the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed - 1.4 °C while it was - 1.2 °C in Kokernag, - 1 °C in Kupwara, - 0.2 °C in Qazigund and 0°C in Khanabal.

However, the sun was shining for the second day on Tuesday in the capital Srinagar providing reprieve to the people reeling under chilling temperatures and power outages.

“The clear skies and sunshine have broken the day’s chill which is causing the night temperatures to dip below zero. However, there are bouts of cloudiness also which prompts the temperature not to dip sharply,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

He said after December 10 the night temperatures will dip further owing to clear dry skies.

“For the next few days, clouds would be covering the sky for certain brief periods,” he said.

Weather conditions improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a day of light rains and snow in the union territory and Ladakh.

In Kashmir, Gulmarg had witnessed the coldest night of the season as mercury dipped to -7 °C following the light snowfall in the meadow on Sunday.

Srinagar had received rains on Sunday while snow fell on mountainous areas like Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Shopian in south Kashmir. Some areas of Jammu were hit by hails. Moderate snowfall was also reported at Kargil, Zanskar and in the higher reaches of Leh.

Director of J&K’s meteorological department Sonam Lotus said on Monday that there is a possibility of light rain and snow around December 8 and 9 at some places.

“Rest, the weather will remain mainly dry. Overall, no significant weather change is expected for the next 10 days in both UTs,” he said.