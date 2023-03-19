Fresh case under Arms Act registered against Amritpal, his seven gunmen

AMRITSAR Punjab police personnel walk in front of house of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh at village Jallupur Khera, Amritsar, on Sunday, (Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

Police on Sunday booked Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and his seven associates, who were arrested during a search and cordon operation on Saturday, in a fresh case under the Arms Act.

The seven associates of Amritpal have been identified as Ajaypal Singh, Gurvir Singh, Baljinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Gurlal Singh, Savreet Singh and Amandeep Singh. Police said the seven men had been deployed in Amritpal’s security and they were arrested near Shahkot in Jalandhar district on Saturday when a police team was chasing them. During the chase, Amritpal managed to give police the slip.

The seven were in the cavalcade of Amritpal and with their arrest, the police have also recovered six rifles of .12 bore and a revolver of .32 bore.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural, Satinder Singh said all the recovered weapons were illegal. “One of the accused Harminder Singh produced a licence of .315 bore rifle and .32 bore revolver. However, this licence too was considered cancel as Hadminder was found to be possessing 139 illegal cartridges of .315 bore rifle and 42 illegal rounds of .32 bore revolver. During his questioning, Harminder told us that the illegal ammunition was provided to him by one Gurbhej Singh of Bathinda on the instructions of Amritpal,” the SSP said, adding that no other accused had arms licence.

The seven accused were produced in a court in Baba Bakala which sent them to four-day police remand. “During the remand, we will try to ascertain from where the illegal weapons were procured,” the SSP said.

On Saturday, Punjab Police launched a state-wide crackdown against members of Waris Punjab De and arrested 78 persons associated with the organisation’s chief Amritpal. Police had also recovered 11 weapons and a huge cache of ammunition during the search and cordon operation.

The SSP said of the 78 arrested persons, 11 are from Amritsar district. The police along with several companies of paramilitary force had also launched massive search operation in Amritpal’s village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar. The SSP said they have not recovered anything suspicious from the village and during the search of Amritpal’s house.

The SSP said the Saturday’s action was in relation to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Ajnala police station under the charges of attempted murder.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajnala, Sanjiv Thakur said more than 200 persons were nominated in the Ajnala FIR which was registered on February 24, a day after radical preacher’s supporters had stormed the Ajnala police station.

Meanwhile, the police of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur district in the Majha region conducted flag marches to instil sense of security among the people on Sunday.

A heavy police force and teams of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) remained deployed in Amritpal’s ancestral village on Sunday too.