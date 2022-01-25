Fresh landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

A fresh landslide on Monday evening blocked the 278-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Seri in Ramban district, said officials

SSP Traffic national highway, Shabir Malik said, “At around 12 noon we restored the traffic movement and even allowed vehicles from Jammu. The traffic plied normally and we cleared all the vehicles but around 5.30 pm, a fresh slide at Seri in Ramban district blocked the highway.”

Malik informed that men and machinery were immediately pressed into service. He said that the affected stretch was likely to be restored in another hour or so.

“The skies have now opened up and on Tuesday we will allow normal traffic movement,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Dr AK Mehta on Monday ordered strict action against overloaded load carriers being plied on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Mehta on Monday chaired a meeting to review the condition of the national highway-44 connecting Jammu and Srinagar, and take stock of the traffic movement thereon.

It was informed that the government has prioritized construction and maintenance of the national highway-44 which has kept the highway open for vehicular traffic even during extreme weather vagaries.

Mehta was apprised of the recent traffic disruption on the highway due to the breakdown of an overloaded vehicle carrying 36-ton dry ration in violation of the laid down norms.

He directed for ascertaining reasons for the incident to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

He further directed the NHAI and traffic police to forthwith put in place a mechanism for calibrated checking of all load carriers to prevent plying of overloaded vehicles, which not only disrupts the usual traffic flow but also compromises the road quality.

Mehta maintained that all load carrying vehicles are to be passed through weighing bridges at toll plazas in a staggered manner to avoid any jams and action against overloaded vehicles is to be initiated to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Further, the agencies concerned were asked to submit daily violation reports and weekly action taken reports to the higher offices and establish zero tolerance to traffic violations and plying of overloaded vehicles. They were asked to conduct regular drives to check traffic violations.

Reviewing the progress of works at the Panthayal Tunnel, the chief secretary directed the NHAI to double its efforts and complete the pending works by April 15.