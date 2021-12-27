Fresh snowfall in Himachal; long traffic jams greet Manali tourists

The winter chill tightened its grip on Himachal as the higher reaches experienced snowfall and rains in middle hills after a fresh western disturbance activated over north-west India on Sunday.

There was moderate snowfall in the high hills of Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. State capital Shimla also received snowflakes much to the delight of tourists and hoteliers while the hill resorts of Kufri and Narkanda experienced light snowfall.

The MeT department has forecast snow and rains till December 28.

“There is a possibility of disruption in essential services like electricity, communication and blockage of roads. General public and tourists may take adequate safety measures,” said Shimla Met Centre director Surender Paul.

Long traffic jam in Manali

The famous tourist town of Manali, which saw a heavy tourist influx for Christmas after a gap of two years, was clogged by the long traffic jam.

There was a traffic jam on the 15-km stretch from Manali up to Solangnala. Tourists wanted to see the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. However, the local administration had closed the tunnel due to the snow forecast.

Only four-wheel-drive vehicles have been allowed to pass through the tunnel. No tourist vehicle is allowed beyond Sissu on the north portal of the tunnel.

Keylong coldest

Meanwhile, Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature at -7.2 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa, the small hill-town in Kinnaur was cold at -3.4 degrees C. Kufri shivered at -1 degrees C while Manali saw a low of -0.2 degrees C.

Dalhousie recorded the night temperature at 2.4 degrees C while state capital Shimla saw a minimum of 3 degrees C.

Palampur was cold at 6.6 degrees C and Dharamshala 7.2 degrees C. Una was the warmest with a maximum temperature recorded at 17 degrees C.

