Freshly dug cross-border tunnel detected by BSF in J&K’s Samba
BSF on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after it exchanged sweets and pleasantries with Pak Rangers to mark Eid.
“A small opening is found in general area near fencing in Samba area suspected to be a tunnel. However due to darkness, further search could not be carried out,” said deputy inspector general of BSF (Jammu) SPS Sandhu.
He said that a detailed search will be carried out early morning on Thursday.
However, BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.
“A newly dug tunnel at a distance of 150 metres from the IB and 50 metres from the border fence was detected opposite Pakistani post Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) which is 900 metres from the Indian side,” an official said, asking not to be named.
He said the opening is about 300 metres from the border outpost Chak Faquira and 700 metres from the last Indian village.
It may be recalled here that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that the two Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide attackers, who attacked a CISF bus on April 22 near Sunjuwan military station, were picked up from Supwal area in Samba.
The police had said that they were freshly infiltrated terrorists.
Supwal area is close to Basanter river, a traditional route for infiltration, and Chaq Faquira lies close to it.
Increase in repo rate by 40 basis points will hit MSMEs: Ludhiana industry
Businessmen running micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial hub expressed shock over Reserve Bank of India's decision to increase repo rates (the rate at which Central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks) from 40 basis points to 4.4%, and said the hike will adversely affect the sector. Repo rates have been increased for the first time since 2018.
Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest
Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list. Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.
STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs
The Special Task Force, Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village. Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.
Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Shena Aggarwal, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner on Wednesday. She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district's deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner.
Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra. A three-member Australian delegation led by O'Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence on Wednesday.
