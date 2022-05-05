Freshly dug cross-border tunnel detected by BSF in J&K’s Samba

BSF on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after it exchanged sweets and pleasantries with Pak Rangers to mark Eid.

“A small opening is found in general area near fencing in Samba area suspected to be a tunnel. However due to darkness, further search could not be carried out,” said deputy inspector general of BSF (Jammu) SPS Sandhu.

He said that a detailed search will be carried out early morning on Thursday.

However, BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.

“A newly dug tunnel at a distance of 150 metres from the IB and 50 metres from the border fence was detected opposite Pakistani post Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) which is 900 metres from the Indian side,” an official said, asking not to be named.

He said the opening is about 300 metres from the border outpost Chak Faquira and 700 metres from the last Indian village.

It may be recalled here that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that the two Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide attackers, who attacked a CISF bus on April 22 near Sunjuwan military station, were picked up from Supwal area in Samba.

The police had said that they were freshly infiltrated terrorists.

Supwal area is close to Basanter river, a traditional route for infiltration, and Chaq Faquira lies close to it.

(With inputs from agencies)

