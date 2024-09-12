FRI surveys Chandigarh trees, to submit report in November

Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, is conducting a “Tree mapping” project in the city, a report pertaining to which will be submitted in November this year. A senior officer from the Chandigarh administration said FRI has almost completed the tree mapping work within the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction, and only the trees in community centres and rural areas are remaining. (HT Photo)

The UT administration initiated tree mapping after an inquiry report by Justice (retd) Jitendra Chauhan’s committee on the tragic incident where a tree fell at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, claiming the life of a student and injuring several others on July 8, 2022. The report recommended tree mapping in Chandigarh.

A senior officer from UT administration said FRI has almost completed the tree mapping work within the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction, and only the trees in community centres and rural areas are remaining. The mapping of trees under the UT administration will begin once the work in the MC area is completed. This is a very important exercise to ascertain the status of trees in the UT, the officer added.

“In the FRI exercise, geo-tagging of trees is also being conducted, which will facilitate the use of modern technology like Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in further analysis and study of the data for the scientific management,” the officer said.

An enumeration of trees, including a comprehensive assessment of various parameters, such as tree health status, is being carried out by the FRI.

In 2018, UT administration had declared 31 trees of three species, peepal, banyan, and mango, located in different parts of the city as heritage trees. Once a tree is declared heritage, it becomes the responsibility of the administration to maintain it and care for the premises around these tree. UT engineering department has been instructed not to cut or prune the heritage trees without prior approval from the administration. Additionally, it is the duty of the department or institution on whose premises the trees are located to protect, preserve, and conserve them in co-ordination with forest and wildlife departments.