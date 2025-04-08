From 500 to 1 lakh, Centre clears 200-fold hike in building violation fine in Chandigarh

Tightening the noose on building bylaw violations in Chandigarh, the Union ministry of law and justice has approved a sharp hike in penalties—from ₹500 to ₹1 lakh per square feet per month—for unauthorised construction and misuse of premises. As per the proposed amendment, if the violation continues, a further penalty of up to ₹ 4,000 per day may be imposed. (HT Photo)

The 200-fold hike in penalty, aimed at curbing rampant building misuse, will come through amendments to the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952. The proposal, submitted by the UT administration in 2022, has received the ministry’s nod and will now be tabled in the Parliament for final clearance.

This will be the first major revision in penalties since 2007, when the fine was increased from ₹20 to ₹500 per square feet per month under the Estate Office Rules.

Since then, the Estate Office has issued over 2,500 notices for various violations across the city—ranging from unauthorised additions to misuse of basements and balconies.

After serving notices, the Estate Office also regularly challans and seals structures violating building norms as part of its ongoing campaign to maintain the city’s architectural integrity.

As per the proposed amendment, under the Act’s Section 13, anyone violating Section 4 (2) or Section 6 will face a fine of ₹1 lakh. If the violation continues, a further penalty of up to ₹4,000 per day may be imposed. The total fine, however, will be capped at 20% of the property’s value, calculated at prevailing collector rates.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM’s) will be empowered for imposition of penalty, and passing of the resumption order for breach and terms and conditions of allotment letter.

Under Section 13, in residential areas, violations include construction of structures beyond the permissible limits, additional rooms, toilets, conversion of balconies into rooms and covering of the courtyard.

Violations in commercial areas comprise removal of internal walls in shop-cum-offices, use of basements for other activities instead of storage, and construction of upper floors in bay shops and booths.

Surinder Bahga, a city-based senior architect, said building violations could be found in every structure in city, whether government or private. “Lenient view should be taken with the aim not to harass the general public at large and minor violations can be ignored,” he said.

In July last year, the Union ministry of home affairs had refused to approve regularisation of need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board’s dwelling units, stating that the matter was beyond its jurisdiction.

Subsequently, in February this year, the CHB board of directors clarified that a policy to regularise need-based changes cannot be introduced.

More protection for trees

The ministry has also approved amendments under Section 14 – penalty for contravention of the Trees Preservation Order and Advertisements Control Order – for preservation of trees.

The fine for such violations has also been increased from ₹500 to ₹1 lakh. If a person continues to violate these provisions, they may face an additional daily fine of up to ₹4,000.