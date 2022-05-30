From Diljit Dosanjh to Ammy Virk, Punjabi singers mourn Moose Wala’s death

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s brutal murder at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday evening took internet by storm with fellow singers, fans and followers distraught and devastated.

Several Punjabi actors and singers along with fans took to social media to share their condolences on the death of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moose Wala, 28.

Fans pray for ‘legend’, accuse AAP of ‘cheap politics’

The murder, which occurred a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 people, including Moose Wala, triggered an outpouring of disbelief, grief and anger. With eight million followers on Instagram, 1.09 crore subscribers on YouTube and 211.9k followers on Twitter, Moose Wala’s fans prayed for “the legend” and strength to his family even as many grieved over the Punjabi music industry losing a gem and others blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for law and order lapses and playing “cheap politics”.

Moose Wala joined the Congress last December and contested the Punjab assembly elections in February only to be defeated by AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla, who was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from his cabinet over corruption charges.

While Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, alias Satinder Singh, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Brar is an aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shocked Punjabi actors, singers offer condolences

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Oh WAHEGURU Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar NuBaut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai.”

Singer and actor Parmish Verma also posted a photo of the deceased singer with his mother and wrote, “Waheguru.. RIP Brother” on his Instagram account.

“Shocking !!#sidhumoosewala ..Prayers for the family,” wrote actor Jimmy Shergill, sharing the singer’s picture on his Instagram handle.

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Bohot choti umar ch boht vadde kamm kite aa.. boht mehr si babe di ehna te. Please take out 2 mins to just pray for his peaceful transition and for strength for his family.”

Singer and actor Ammy Virk also posted a picture of Moose Wala on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Waheguru Parwaaar nu bal bakshan sache patshah.”

Actor Neeru Bajwa wrote, “Shocked... #rip @sidhu_moosewala”, sharing a photo of the dead singer on her Instagram only.

