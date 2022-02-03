From fractures to motion sickness, Ludhiana government employees come up with flimsy excuses to sit out of poll duty

Conducting the Punjab assembly elections is proving to be an uphill task for the local administration as many government employees are flooding the authorities with applications seeking exemption from poll duty.

While the administration has already exempted those suffering from chronic diseases and pregnant women from election duty, the others are coming up with flimsy excuses to sit out of poll duty.

From acidity troubles to motion sickness, the employees are citing anything under the sun to get out of election duty. A few candidates sought exemption stating that they need to take care of their sick in-laws while others said they have small children to look after.

To make it more believable, some are even turning up with bandages to prove they have a fractured limb or injury. If nothing works, they don’t shy away from name-dropping and using their influential contacts to get out of the job.

An administration official said, “At times it becomes really frustrating. Many of these applicants start arguing with us. One woman stated that she cannot turn up for election duty as she has motion sickness. Surprisingly, she reached our office driving a car.”

There is a committee of four members, including a government doctor, who decides on who should be given exemption on the medical basis.

“Many candidates are declared fit for the job and thus their requests are denied,” said the official.

UPSC ESE prelims, SEBI exam scheduled on Election Day

However, the administration has exempted a few government employees from their election duties as they have to appear in Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) examination and Union Public Service Commission Engineering Services Preliminary Exam (ESE), both scheduled for February 20, 2022.

A senior administration officer, while coming down heavily on the education department, said many teachers are now submitting their disability certificates and medical certificates pertaining to chronic diseases and pregnancy but these teachers should have been pre-filtered by the education department officials.

Reason for resistance

A principal, on the condition of anonymity, said he sought exemption since he is already overburdened with work as he has the charge of two schools, including one in another district.

Teachers are especially finding it hard to juggle poll duties as they also have to conduct online classes for students, especially since final exams are round the corner.

