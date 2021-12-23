From Jan 1, public places in Haryana out of bounds for not fully vaccinated

Chandigarh: Come January 1 and only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed access to public spaces in Haryana. This was stated by Haryana health minister Anil Vij in the state assembly on Wednesday. The move apparently is aimed at pushing reluctant or indifferent individuals to get the second shot of coronavirus vaccine.

Haryana though has a high percentage of about 93% individuals inoculated with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, the number of fully vaccinated persons is 61%. Neighbouring states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have a better second dose coverage than Haryana.

According to the orders issued by additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora, the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all 22 districts have been asked to direct head of offices or in-charge to constitute teams to ensure that only fully vaccinated persons are allowed access to public places. The DCs have also been asked to constitute multi-disciplinary teams to check the implementation of the restrictions.

The order said that a large number of beneficiaries were due and overdue for long for inoculation of second dose of coronavirus vaccine. “New variants of coronavirus are emerging frequently and recently Omicron cases have shown an upward trend. Looking into the current scenario, steps need to be taken for increasing coverage of vaccination to mitigate spread of coronavirus,” the order said.

The state government has decided that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed entry in public places like private and public sector banks, religious places, petrol and CNG stations, LPG cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, ration shops restaurants, bars, hotels, grain and vegetable markets, departmental stores, liquor and wine shops, shopping malls and complexes, cinema halls, haats, local market and places of public gathering.

Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stands and railway stations. Parks, yogshalas, gym and fitness centres have also been directed to allow only those who have received second dose of vaccine. Managers and owners of these places will be instructed by deputy commissioners to ensure entry of only those who have received second dose of vaccination.

‘Violation facilitators to be booked’

ACS, health, Rajeev Arora said that those allowing unvaccinated persons access in shops, malls cinemas etc can be booked under the provisions of Disaster Management Act. A separate order by the State Disaster Management Authority will be issued to this effect.

The state government has also made vaccination mandatory for above 18 students of colleges, polytechnics. Truck and auto rickshaw unions will allow only second dose passengers.

No individual including government servants will be allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated.

The civil surgeons have also been directed to depute vaccination teams where and whenever there is a demand by office in charge for on-the-spot vaccination or for regular vaccination camps at places of gathering.

For vaccination verification

Hard or soft copies of certificates of second dose

First dose certificate to check if the second dose is due or not

For Covishield vaccine, a beneficiary will be eligible after 84 days of the administration of the first dose

For Covaxin, the second dose is administered after 28 days of first dose

For persons not having smartphones, text message sent by Cowin portal (NHPSMS) will be considered