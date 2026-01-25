From January 27, one pass for all MC parkings in Chandigarh

In a move towards smart and citizen-centric urban mobility, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), in collaboration with Bank of Baroda, will launch a new digital parking initiative titled “MC One Pass” on January 27. The monthly MC One Pass will be valid across all parking sites managed by MC Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representation)

The Pass Parking System aims to simplify and modernise Chandigarh’s parking ecosystem by offering a seamless, transparent, and fully digital solution for residents and daily commuters. Under the scheme, citizens can avail monthly parking passes at affordable rates of ₹250 for two-wheelers and ₹500 for four-wheelers, making parking more convenient while promoting digital transactions.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar, described the initiative as a progressive step towards efficient parking management and smart urban mobility. He said the MC One Pass system is expected to enhance transparency, reduce manual intervention, and significantly improve convenience for the public. He added that the collaboration with Bank of Baroda reflects effective coordination between civic authorities and the banking sector to strengthen digital service delivery and modern urban infrastructure.

The monthly MC One Pass will be valid across all parking sites managed by MC Chandigarh. These include surface parking opposite Elante Mall, parking areas in Sectors 17, 22 and 35, Sukhna Lake parking, the Multi-Level Parking facility in Sector 17, and other designated MC parking locations. The complete list of authorised parking sites is available on the official websites of MC Chandigarh and Bank of Baroda.

Citizens will not be required to visit any office or parking site to obtain the pass. The monthly pass can be easily purchased by scanning a QR code available on the Chandigarh MC and Bank of Baroda websites, at parking locations, and through newspaper advertisements.