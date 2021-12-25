FSSAI certifies Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under BHOG

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board becomes the first place of worship in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to get food safety license as part of the Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG), which aims at maintaining food safety and hygiene at worship places, mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The food safety department has started implementing BHOG to ensure that safe and wholesome parsad/ food is received by the devotees along with the blessing of Goddess in and around Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The Shrine Board is registered under BHOG in October and, thereafter, the officials of the food safety department carried out pre and post audits as a part of an initiative to issue BHOG certification of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to ensure hygiene and safety of ‘prasad’ and other food items served to devotees.

As part of the pre and post audit, inspections were carried out at various catering outlets of Shrine Board, langar kitchens and halls en route track to Holy Shrine. The team also inspected the cooking process, storage and quality of food products. Cleanliness of the kitchens and vessels, standard of food products and water used for cooking were among the important aspects studied during the pre and post audit. Besides, cleaning, waste and sewage disposal systems were also checked.

The facilities and processes adopted during audits at various locations of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board were found to be good by and large on the basis of which BHOG certification and star ratings issued by the FSSAI based on the pre and post audits. Noteworthy is that the Langar at Tarakote Marg is verified “Five Star” in Hygiene rating.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, has congratulated all officers and officials in general and catering staff in particular for attaining certification from the FSSAI by extending their full cooperation in the whole exercise.