Furlough to dera chief: HC defers hearing to February 25

Hearing a plea seeking quashing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s furlough orders, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday deferred the case to February 25.

The petitioner, Paramjit Singh Saholi, a Patiala resident, who contested the February 20 Punjab assembly elections as an independent candidate, submitted that the dera chief had not completed the requisite jail term to be entitled to a furlough.

The Haryana government reiterated that the dera chief was “not a hardcore criminal,” and was granted furlough as per procedure. It further submitted that Ram Rahim was not the assailant in the two murder cases, in which he had been found guilty, and that he had been held guilty for hatching a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused for these killings.

The affidavit before the high court on behalf of the Haryana government was filed by Sunil Sangwan, superintendent jail, district jail, Rohtak. It submits that the furlough was granted only after getting a legal opinion from the Haryana advocate general, who advised that Ram Rahim could be kept under the category of hard core criminals as per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

The government said that he is entitled to furlough as he had completed a 5-year jail term. Prior to the furlough, Ram Rahim was lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, following his conviction in two rape and two murder cases, all dating back to 2002. He had been in jail since August 2017, when he was first convicted for raping two of his female disciples on the dera premises.