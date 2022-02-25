Future recruitments will be clean: Haryana CM Khattar

Asserting that the police have cracked down on gangs involved in leaking question papers of competitive exams, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday assured the youth aspiring for government jobs that the upcoming recruitments will be clean and transparent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said the nexus was spread across states, and a large number of the accused have been arrested. “Seventy people have been arrested in relation to the police constable recruitment scam, while 64 have been arrested in seven cases registered pertaining to the revenue department examination. Instances of impersonation have also been detected in large numbers,” he said, adding, “I am sure now that whenever any exam will take place no such incident will be reported and the recruitment process will be clean,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat benefits

Haryana government has decided to extend the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme to all the families with an annual income below ₹1.8 lakh and to those who are not included in the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The process of registration of all such families having verified income has been started. Three phases of income verification have already been done. Now, the data of these verified families would be uploaded on the Ayushmaan Bharat portal so that they can get their cards,” Khattar said, adding next phase of antodya melas will start from March 2 in which around one lakh families would be called.

23,000 people eligible for pension yet to apply

The chief minister said that as per the available data under Parivar Pehchan Patra there are around 23,000 eligible old-age pension beneficiaries who never availed the benefits. Now, the state government will reach out to these people eligible for social security pension.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The biggest benefit of implementing the Parivar Pehchan Patra is that all such eligible beneficiaries have been identified through this data and now every possible effort would be made to ensure disbursement of due benefits to them,” he said.