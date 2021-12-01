Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU conducts training on handling lab animals
chandigarh news

GADVASU conducts training on handling lab animals

The department of livestock production management, GADVASU, conducted a five-day training on ethical issues, management and breeding in lab animals which concluded on Tuesday
The programme conducted by GADVASU included lectures on different breeds of lab animals and managing them. (HT file)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The department of livestock production management, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, conducted a five-day training on “ethical issues, management and breeding in laboratory animals” which concluded on Tuesday.

Seven trainees including two professors, three PhD scholars and two lab technicians from Lovely Professional University participated in the training.

This programme included lectures on different breeds of laboratory animals along with their ideal housing, breeding, reproduction and feeding requirements. Training was provided regarding handling of rat, mice, rabbit, guinea pig and hamster along with techniques for drug administration and fluid collection. It also covered topics for prevention and treatment of zoonotic diseases and laboratory safety guidelines and health hazards associated with lab animals.

Dr LD Singla, member of the ethical committee, explained ethical/ welfare issues in biomedical research and the Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA) laws, regulations and policies. As per the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee’s (IAEC) minimum requirements, scientists, in-charges of animal house, students and animal attendants involved in research and maintenance of laboratory animals in various institutes should be well trained and have knowledge of laboratory animal handling, breeding hygiene, emergency situations and welfare.

