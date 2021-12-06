Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU launches educational series on biotechnology
GADVASU launches educational series on biotechnology

College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, initiated a Continue Biotechnology Education (CBE) lecture series in association with Indian Institutes of Technology, Roorkee and the DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance on Sunday
More than 200 participants registered for the educational series on biotechnology being conducted by GADVASU. (HT file)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, initiated a Continue Biotechnology Education (CBE) lecture series in association with Indian Institutes of Technology, Roorkee and the DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance on Sunday.

More than 200 participants registered for the event. The participants who will hear more lectures from experts of national and international recruits, working in the field of disease diagnosis, biotechnology and more in the year-long event.

The series was hosted by DBT Alliance and Nicolette Jadhav convened the event. CEO of India Alliance Vasan Sambandamurthy said that the series will bring recent advances in biotechnological tools and applications related to animal and human health.

Vice-chancellor of GADVASU Inderjeet Singh highlighted upon the importance of modern biotechnological tools and technology to unfold the problems of human and animal health. The first speaker of the lecture series, Sachin Kumar, professor of IIT Guwahati spoke on ‘Genetically engineered vaccines: modern era of vaccines’ and explained the basics of vaccine development along with the latest strategy of vaccine development.

The event concluded with a question-answer session.

