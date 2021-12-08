GADVASU to host symposium on sustainable buffalo production

College of Veterinary Science (COVS) , Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), under the aegis of Indian Society for Buffalo Development will be organising a two-day symposium on “scientific interventions to address challenges for sustainable buffalo production” from December 10 .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ISBD is a registered society (since 1987) at Hisar, currently headed by SS Dahiya, with more than 1,700 registered members and aims for advancement of all aspects of buffalo production at farms and institutes.

The symposium will be organised in a hybrid mode across eight scientific themes including physiology and reproduction, breeding and genetics, health, socioeconomic and environmental aspects, nutrition and feed resources, milk, meat and their value addition, biotechnology and management.The recommendations of the symposium will be helpful for agencies to formulate strategies for the upliftment of the Indian farmer community through the advancement in buffalo production.

Each session will have at least two lead papers delivered by eminent scientists working in the field, followed by oral and poster presentations by participants. On the second day, a poster session named IDEATHON under IDP- GADVASU has been envisaged to boost entrepreneurship through novel and creative ideas from participants, particularly students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SPS Ghuman, organizing secretary and dean, COVS, Ludhiana stated that around 215 participants including faculty and students from various institutes across the country have already registered for the symposium. Keeping in view, the COVID pandemic scenario, vaccination for COVID -19 is mandatory of all delegates along with maintaining social distance and other precautions as per COVID-19 protocol during symposium.