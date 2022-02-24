Gang involved in eight bank robberies busted in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Police have busted a gang involved in eight bank robberies in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts with the arrest of eight of its members, including a woman, after an encounter in the Chatiwind area of Amritsar, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Vicky, Vijay Singh, Sandeep Singh, alias Kaka, Manjit Singh, alias Sonu, Kulwinder Singh, alias Madhar, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, Krishanpreet Singh, alias Money, and Kajal. The accused are residents of villages in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, said the police.

Police have also recovered ₹28 lakh cash, four pistols (three of .32 bore and one of .30 bore), five rifles of .12 bore, 14 live cartridges, a Hyundai i20 car and two motorcycles from their possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Deepak Hilori said: “The accused were wanted by the Amritsar-rural police in four bank robberies and a robbery attempt. They had also committed two bank robberies in Tarn Taran and one in Batala. Our teams were working on leads to identify and arrest the accused.”

“Based on a specific input, Rakesh Kumar, alias Vicky, was arrested on February 16. Following a tip-off that other members of the gang were planning to commit another robbery in a bank at Jandiala, we laid a trap and the accused were arrested following an encounter on Tuesday,” said the SSP, adding that the accused were active in the border areas for the past few months.

Police said Kulwinder was facing 11 cases while Gurpreet five. “Kajal was also one of the masterminds of the gang. She is a drug addict and was staying separately from her parents,” the SSP said.

The gang was involved in the ₹37 lakh robbery at HDFC Bank’s Naushehra Pannuan branch in Tarn Taran on the eve of assembly elections.

Police said their efforts to recover the looted money were still on.