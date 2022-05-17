Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Gang of oil thieves busted in Rohtak, three arrested

Rohtak police have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited with the arrest of three persons
The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. Rohtak police have seized one car, four tankers, a mobile and 3.83 lakh from them. (Image for representational)
Updated on May 17, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) with the arrest of three persons from Rohtak.

The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. The police have seized one car, four tankers, a mobile and 3.83 lakh from the accused.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said Datar group has been given the security tender of the HPCL pipeline, which passes through Rohtak district.

“We had received a complaint from Datar group’s security officer Satyender that oil has been stolen from the HPCL pipeline between Gijhi and Samchana villages on May 7. We have produced three accused in a local court, which granted their six-day police remand. We will seek the information about involvement of other persons during their remand. Five accused are still at large. We have recovered 8,000 litres of diesel from their possession,” he added.

The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty receiving property) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the SP added.

