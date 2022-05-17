Gang of oil thieves busted in Rohtak, three arrested
Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) with the arrest of three persons from Rohtak.
The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. The police have seized one car, four tankers, a mobile and ₹3.83 lakh from the accused.
Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said Datar group has been given the security tender of the HPCL pipeline, which passes through Rohtak district.
“We had received a complaint from Datar group’s security officer Satyender that oil has been stolen from the HPCL pipeline between Gijhi and Samchana villages on May 7. We have produced three accused in a local court, which granted their six-day police remand. We will seek the information about involvement of other persons during their remand. Five accused are still at large. We have recovered 8,000 litres of diesel from their possession,” he added.
The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty receiving property) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the SP added.
-
Resumption of wheat procurement unlikely to improve Haryana tally
Centre's decision to resume procurement of wheat for 10 more days -- soon after banning its export after new low-output estimates -- is unlikely to help the Haryana government in improving its procurement tally, which is around 50% less than the last year. Officials from the Kurukshetra food and supplies controller also said that there was no arrival of wheat in mandis of the district.
-
Woman among 8 arrested as forces bust Lashkar module in J&K
Security forces busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit by arresting seven terrorists and their associates, including a militant trained in Pakistan and a woman associate, in north Bandipora on Monday. The arrested terror operatives include Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone, and their associates Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi. Three scooters were also impounded.
-
Katra bus fire: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claim responsibility in video
Two days after a letter purportedly issued by the terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' claimed responsibility for the Katra bus blaze which claimed four lives, a video posted on Twitter reiterated the claim on Monday. In a 45-second video posted on the Twitter handle 'Sadi@sadiaMir567' a masked man surrounded by AK-47 rifles, ammunition and grenades was seen claiming responsibility for the Katra “bus attack.”
-
Kashmiri Pandits continue to protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing
Protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the killing of Rahul Bhat by militants inside his office last week continued in Ganderbal and Anatnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said. Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.
-
Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander
Northern Army commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir. He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy 'tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
