Gang war at Ludhiana wedding: Key accused Ankur, 8 others land in police net

A day after two guests, including a woman, were killed in a gang war at a wedding at Bath Castle marriage palace here, police on Monday have arrested Ankur, kingpin of one of the gangs directly involved in opening fire. Both gangs were involved in a shootout near Subhani Building Chowk on the intervening night of March 16 and 17 last year. (HT File)

A total of nine accused have been arrested so far, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Karamveer Singh, adding that a hunt is on to arrest the remaining accused.

According to police, the rivalry between Shubham Mota and Ankur gangs had been brewing for the past two years.

Both gangs were involved in a shootout near Subhani Building Chowk on the intervening night of March 16 and 17 last year.

Shubham and his aide Nadeem had suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital. The Division number 1 police had lodged an FIR against members of both gangs and arrested them. Ankur was released on bail on June 15, 2024.

While this is the only case against Ankur in the police record, Shubham has 15 cases, including attempt to murder, opening fire, possessing illegal weapons and cheating, lodged against him at various police stations. He was released on bail a year ago.

Shubham was just 18 when he was booked by Division number 2 Police in a case of attempt to murder on October 30, 2015. Later, he formed his own gang with another notorious offender Puneet Bains. However, both parted ways later and turned rivals. Both groups have been indulging in violent scuffles.

Two boxes

Groom booked for negligence

ADCP Karamveer Singh stated that groom Varinder Kapoor has been booked for negligence. “Kapoor was well aware about the rivalry between the two groups and their criminal history. He knew both groups were notorious and could indulge in a violent scuffle, endangering lives of people. Yet he invited both of them,” said the ADCP.

Role of guest under lens

Ankur was accompanying Jatinder Kumar Dabar, one of the guests in the wedding, said police. “Dabar was well aware of the fact that Ankur, Shubham Mota and their gang members were carrying weapons. Instead of alerting the marriage palace security or the police he did nothing,” they added. “Dabar’s role is under scanner. The police will question after he is discharged from hospital,” said a police official.