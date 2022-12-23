Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster, cop injured in Amritsar encounter

Gangster, cop injured in Amritsar encounter

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:43 PM IST

A gangster and a policeman were injured during an encounter on the Airport Road in Amritsar on Friday night.

Arrested accused Amit Kumar. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The injured gangster identified as Amit Kumar alias Aman, was arrested by the police while his associate identified as Ajay Pehalwan had managed to flee, said police sources. Police constable Malkiat Singh, who was also injured in the encounter, has been rushed to a private hospital for the treatment. Similarly, the injured gangster was undergoing treatment at the Amritsar civil hospital.

According to information, the accused had allegedly demanded 20 lakh ransom from one Rinku Pehlwan, who runs a food shop at the Majitja road. The police traced the number and the location of the accused was noticed at the Airport Road on Friday evening.

When a team of Amritsar city’s police tried to intercept the accused, they opened fire. The police team also opened fire and one of the accused Aman was arrested, said the sources.

Friday, December 23, 2022
