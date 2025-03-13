Gangster held after encounter in Moga

BATHINDA : The Punjab Police anti-gangster task force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Moga district police, arrested gangster Malkit Singh alias Manu, a resident of Dosanjh Talwandi in Moga, after a brief encounter, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. The Punjab Police anti-gangster task force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Moga district police, arrested gangster Malkit Singh alias Manu, a resident of Dosanjh Talwandi in Moga, after a brief encounter, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Manu is an operative of foreign-based gangsters Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and Davinderpal Singh alias Gopi Lahoria of the Davinder Bambiha Gang.

Police have also recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with four cartridges from his possession.

In a statement, Yadav said the arrested accused has a criminal background with at least seven cases related to murder, attempt to murder, NDPS Act and the Arms Act registered against him.

He said on the instructions of jailed gangster Dharminder Baji, the arrested accused, along with his accomplice Manpreet Singh alias Mani executed an attack on his rival in Kapura village in Moga resulting in the murder of a man and a woman sustaining a bullet injury on her leg on February 19, this year.

Manu was also involved in a firing incident that took place at Raja Dhaba in Jagraon on February 26, which was orchestrated by Patial, he added.

AGTF ADGP Promod Ban said following an information based on human and technical intelligence, special teams of the AGTF under AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikramjit Brar, led by inspector Pushvinder Singh, tracked him at a rented accommodation located near Dosanjh Road in Moga.

When police teams raided the accommodation, Manu opened fire at the police team to evade arrest, prompting the police teams to retaliate, said Ban, adding that during the exchange of fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries.

He was admitted to a hospital, from where he was referred to Baba Farid Medical College in Faridkot for the treatment.

AIG Gurmeet Chauhan said that preliminary investigations have also revealed that accused Malkit alias Manu was tasked to carry out a sensational crime in the Tricity area by his foreign based twin handlers.