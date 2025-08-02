Gangster killed in Y’nagar encounter was being groomed as key shooter, say police

Two days after Bhim Kumar, a criminal linked to the Noni Rana gang, was gunned down in an encounter by Yamunanagar police, authorities confirmed on Friday that he was being groomed to replace slain gangster Romil Vohra as the gang’s new shooter. According to officials, his next target was a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhim, also known as Arjun, a 25-year-old native of Ayodhya, was killed in Yamunanagar on Wednesday. He was wanted in 10 criminal cases, including two recent extortion-related firing incidents. The police had placed a ₹20,000 reward on his head. According to officials, his next target was a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra.

Romil Vohra, whom Bhim was emulating, was killed in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Haryana STF on June 24. He had a ₹3 lakh bounty and was wanted in at least eight serious cases, including a triple murder in Radaur and the killing of a liquor contractor in Shahabad.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Ambala Range, Pankaj Nain, said the two encounter deaths marked significant progress in his three-month tenure. “Our main focus has been to curb criminal activities across Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Kurukshetra. Upgraded crime units and better coordination with STF led to the arrest of 75 criminals, including 14 during armed encounters. Romil and Bhim were neutralised in separate operations,” he said.

Nain also warned against foreign-based gangsters who exploit local youth with false promises of money and overseas opportunities. “These youngsters are discarded once caught. I urge the youth not to fall for these traps,” he said.

In response to rising crime, technical surveillance has been strengthened. Yamunanagar alone will soon have 230 more CCTV cameras, adding to the 690 already installed across the region. “Surveillance has helped solve or even prevent some crimes within days,” Nain added.

To disrupt criminal networks, police have also impounded 9,404 vehicles without number plates and arrested 78 individuals for illegal arms possession.