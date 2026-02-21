Gangster Karan Bath’s aide held for ₹30-L extortion threat to Amritsar trader

The Amritsar Rural police on Friday arrested an associate of gangster Karan Bath in connection with a ₹30-lakh extortion case registered at the Jandiala Guru police station earlier this month. The accused was identified as Azad Singh, resident of Butari village, falling under Khilchian police station, said Amritsar Rural police. (Getty Images)

The victim, Deepak Julka, a trader from Patel Nagar, Jandiala Guru, had complained about extortion threats through WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign mobile numbers since January 14. He alleged that the callers, introducing themselves as gangsters Karan Bath, Keshav Shivala and Satta Naushehra, demanded ₹30 lakh, and threatened to kill him and his family if he did not pay up.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Jandiala Guru police station under Sections 308 (4) (extortion), 351 (2)(criminal intimidation), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 9, said Sohail Mir, SSP (Amritsar Rural).

Subsequently, police conducted an in-depth probe using technical analysis and human intelligence. On the basis of evidence gathered, police zeroed in on Azad Singh and arrested him, the SSP added.

A mobile phone was recovered from his possession. “The device has been sent for forensic and technical examination to verify additional facts related to the case and to identify his accomplices,” the police official said.