Gangsters stripped of privileges in Haryana jails: DG prisons

The Haryana director general (DG) of prisons Alok Kumar Roy on Friday said that the gangsters lodged in the state’s jails have been stripped of the privileges such as “no manual labour” and that they are now treated like ordinary inmates putting an end to what he described as the long-standing “bhai ji culture” prevalent in Haryana prisons. Gangsters are referred to as “bhai ji” in jails.

According to the DG prisons, earlier ordinary inmates were made to work while gangsters relaxed. He said that culture is finished now and that manual labour is divided equally among all prisoners.

“The bhai ji culture is over. Now, all inmates wear the same prison uniform and the gangsters are being treated like any other prisoner with no privileges. All the gangsters are now assigned manual labour,” Roy said, addressing a news conference.

“Now, gangsters in Haryana’s jails look just like ordinary inmates. The gangster culture in Haryana’s prisons is over. We have restored discipline, controlled mobile phone use, and ended the special privileges that once existed.”

“The era of branded clothes and special treatment is over. All prisoners, including gangsters, now wear the same uniform,” he repeatedly pointed out.

According to the DG prisons, there are around 400 gangsters currently lodged in Haryana’s prisons. He said that earlier the rules were applied only to ordinary inmates while gangsters were spared manual labour. “That system no longer exists. Now, every inmate is assigned work as per the rules,” he said.

Responding to a question, Roy said that all prisoners are being given furlough strictly in accordance with the rules and without any discrimination. The use of mobile phones inside jails has also been brought under strict control, he said. “Gangsters can no longer glorify themselves or run networks from behind bars,” he said.

In order to give the public a glimpse into prison life, Roy said that the department plans to organise a state-level exhibition in Panchkula from November 5 to 10. The exhibition will depict a day in the life of a prisoner and the realities of jail life.

Emphasising the need to demystify gangster culture, he said that the prison department wants to show people what actually happens to gangsters in jail and what their life behind bars looks like. “This will be an eye-opener for the youth who are sometimes fascinated by gangster lifestyles. Once people see the harsh realities of prison life, they will understand how difficult it is to live behind bars. This will serve as a deterrent, especially for young people,” Roy said.