GB Legends and RVC marks victory on the 3rd day of Polo tournament

GB Legends Chandigarh and Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) registered impressive wins on the third day of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Polo Cup at the Chandigarh Polo Club on Tuesday. In the second match, RVC scripted a remarkable turnaround to beat Haryana 9–4 (HT Photo)

GB Legends Chandigarh continued their fine form, defeating Army Service Corps (ASC) 9–5 to record their second consecutive victory. Despite conceding a one-goal handicap at the start, the hosts quickly took charge with an aggressive approach. Naveen Singh led the charge with four goals, while Lt Col Vishal Chauhan and Sepoy Mukesh Gujjar made valuable contributions. Chandigarh dominated the opening chukker to establish a 5–2 lead and maintained control with a composed, defensive strategy. Late strikes further extended their advantage to 8–2 before ASC attempted a comeback, but the hosts held firm to seal a comfortable win.

In the second match, RVC scripted a remarkable turnaround to beat Haryana 9–4. Haryana had raced to a 4–1 lead, courtesy of strong performances from Sepoy Amar Singh and Deepak Walia. However, RVC fought back through coordinated play, with Major Mayank Bajpayee, Lance Dafedar Satyaprakash and Active Lance Dafedar D. Santosh levelling the score at 4–4. A crucial penalty conversion gave RVC the lead, and they dominated the final chukker to complete the victory.