Gear up to connect with voters virtually, Sukhbir tells SAD candidates

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked the party candidates to gear up to connect with the voters through digital mode. He was addressing the party candidates at a meeting here on Wednesday.

The directions came in the wake of the ECI restrictions on physical campaigning in view of the third wave of coronavirus. The Akali leadership apprehends that the restrictions might be extended beyond January 15, leaving little time for the mass-contact programmes. The polls in the state are scheduled for February 14.

The party had taken a head-start by announcing candidates ahead of rival parties and started campaigning with the party’s ‘13-points’ and ‘Punjab di gal’ programmes, however, farmers’ agitation forced the party to postpone its scheduled events.

The SAD is contesting on 97 seats while it has spared 20 segments for alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) whose state president Jasvir Singh Garhi also attended the meeting. The SAD is yet to announce candidates for Mohali, Lambi, Baba Bakala and Amrtisar East.

The party president asked the candidates to make arrangements for reaching out to the voters through the social media and take help from the party’s information technology (IT) cell.

“We have decided to hold virtual rallies which party president and other senior leaders will address,” said party’s IT wing head Nashattar Singh Gill, adding that the plan and schedule of rallies will be announced this week.

Sukhbir will address the electorate of the state at 7pm every evening and it will be streamed live on different platforms. The SAD has also tied up with different news channels to broadcast his speeches and plans are afoot to start conversation and discussions with the different sections of the society.

Sukhbir also held discussions on the fast-changing political scenario and took feedback from the candidates on the repercussions of farmer bodies’ political plunge.

