Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal

Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done.
Updated on May 21, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. In a tweet, Gehlot said they were scheduled to start the distribution of water from the Indira Gandhi canal from May 21, but this cannot be done now as the water from the Sirhind feeder could not be released into the Indira Gandhi canal due to the damaged portion, he said.

“Keeping in view the need of drinking water in the scorching summer, this work should be completed soon as it provides drinking water to about two-and-a-half crore people of 10 districts of Rajasthan,” Gehlot tweeted. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.

