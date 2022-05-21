Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done.
Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. In a tweet, Gehlot said they were scheduled to start the distribution of water from the Indira Gandhi canal from May 21, but this cannot be done now as the water from the Sirhind feeder could not be released into the Indira Gandhi canal due to the damaged portion, he said.
“Keeping in view the need of drinking water in the scorching summer, this work should be completed soon as it provides drinking water to about two-and-a-half crore people of 10 districts of Rajasthan,” Gehlot tweeted. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
-
Delhi University professor held for objectionable social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
-
Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently. SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district, Pankaj Singh. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him.
-
Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana's Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them. The police are scanning their mobile phones.
-
After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer
Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other. The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.
-
Warring questions logic behind converting Sewa Kendras into ‘mohalla clinics’
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government's logic in converting the 'Sewa Kendras' (service centres) into “mohalla clinics” when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state. Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab's own model.
