Gen Bipin Rawat’s alma mater in Shimla to hold prayer meeting for him

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat’s death in an air crash has shocked his alma mater, St Edward’s School, Shimla. The school will hold a prayer meeting to pay homage to its “bright star”.

Gen Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 others died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper they were on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district.

In 2019, Gen Rawat took time from his busy schedule to spend a day in the school along with his wife Madhulika Singh. During his visit to Shimla, Gen Rawat had told the students of the NCC wing of St Edward’s School that if you have the passion to serve the country, then join the Army. He wrote in the visitor’s book of the school, “I am impressed to see the spirit and enthusiasm of the NCC cadets. I wish them a bright future.”

Gen Bipin Rawat had come to Shimla on May 13, 2019.

“It was a proud moment when Gen Rawat visited the school,” said a schoolteacher. Gen Rawat studied at St Edward’s from 1971 to 1973 at the time when his father Lt-General Laxman Singh Rawat was posted in Shimla. “The school has lost its brightest star. It’s a sad day for all of us. He was an inspiration to the students,” said Anil Walia, general secretary, St Edward’s Old Boys Association.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the sudden demise of Gen Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the armed forces.

In his condolence message, the governor said Gen Rawat contributed immensely to the security of the nation and modernising the armed forces. His demise was a great loss to the nation.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the nation had lost a decorated officer and top Commander of the Army, who has made the country proud on several occasions. He said the country would always remember his services. He also wished speedy recovery to Group Captain Varun Singh.