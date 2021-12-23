Gender test racket busted in Karnal, three arrested

KARNAL: Officials of the Karnal health department busted a pre-natal sex determination racket with the arrest of four people, including two women. The officials also recovered ₹14,000 from the accused paid to them by a decoy customer.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off that some persons were involved in the racket with a portable ultrasound machine. The team of the health department with the help of police officials conducted the raid and managed to arrest Nadeem of Karnal and Rajnish and Baliser of Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PNDT Act, Karnal, Dr Sheenu said the officials formed a team with the help of a decoy customer. The accused agreed to conduct the ultrasound and they arrested them with ₹14,000. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.